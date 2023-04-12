Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.76

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and traded as high as $15.01. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 930 shares.

Fortescue Metals Group Trading Up 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

