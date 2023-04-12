Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.63 and traded as high as C$5.50. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 582,013 shares.

FVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

