Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Johanna Flower Sells 4,700 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $68,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,468.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Freshworks Trading Down 2.4 %

FRSH stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FRSH. TheStreet cut shares of Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

