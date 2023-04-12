Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.75. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 3,578 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of $84.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

