Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 3,154 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of -372.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $158.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.59.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

