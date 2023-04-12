Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.15. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 950,134 shares.
GXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 target price on shares of Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$294.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
