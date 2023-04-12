Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.15. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 950,134 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 target price on shares of Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Gear Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$294.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

About Gear Energy

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

