Geoffrey Gates Scott Sells 30,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHRGet Rating) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,234.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Gates Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 30th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $847,250.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 10th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $409,350.00.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.25 million, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.98. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 180,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 137,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.