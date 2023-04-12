Geoffrey Gates Scott Sells 30,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,234.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Gates Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $847,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $409,350.00.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.25 million, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.98. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 180,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 137,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.