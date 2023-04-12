Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $511.11

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 511.11 ($6.33) and traded as low as GBX 454.30 ($5.63). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 475 ($5.88), with a volume of 72,812 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.29) price target on shares of Gooch & Housego in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Gooch & Housego Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 504.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 511.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The stock has a market cap of £113.93 million, a PE ratio of -5,937.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16,250.00%.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

