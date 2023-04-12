Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN) Insider John Terpu Acquires 11,494,983 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN – Get Rating) insider John Terpu acquired 11,494,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$206,909.69 ($137,026.29).
Great Southern Mining Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
About Great Southern Mining
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.