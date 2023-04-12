Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.25

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.25 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 27.38 ($0.34). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 26.68 ($0.33), with a volume of 6,529,190 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMSO. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 34 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 18 ($0.22) to GBX 25 ($0.31) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -889.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.25.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

