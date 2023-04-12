Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

NYSE HASI opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 343.49%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

