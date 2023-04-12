Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $530,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 280.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $469.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

