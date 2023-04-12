Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HVT opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $280.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 8.53%. Research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CFO Richard B. Hare sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $229,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $512,700.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard B. Hare sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $229,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $512,700.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $99,743.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,651.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,001 shares of company stock worth $1,069,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

