Head-To-Head Survey: Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) versus Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allison Transmission and Spruce Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 3 3 0 0 1.50 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allison Transmission currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.77 billion 1.49 $531.00 million $5.53 8.08 Spruce Power $23.19 million 5.68 -$93.93 million ($0.65) -1.37

This table compares Allison Transmission and Spruce Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Allison Transmission has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allison Transmission and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 19.18% 69.32% 11.59% Spruce Power -274.28% -14.41% -7.59%

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Spruce Power on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. The firm also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Spruce Power

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

