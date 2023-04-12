HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.58

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and traded as high as $71.99. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $71.79, with a volume of 351 shares.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

