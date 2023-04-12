Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 6,400 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.00. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

