Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,554.73

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,554.73 ($19.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,772.50 ($21.95). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,772.50 ($21.95), with a volume of 284,163 shares trading hands.

HIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.43) to GBX 1,700 ($21.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.83) to GBX 1,740 ($21.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,950 ($24.15) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.78) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.01) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,882 ($23.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of £3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,645.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,726.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,554.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 6,865.67%.

In related news, insider Deneen Vojta purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($21.09) per share, with a total value of £17,030 ($21,089.78). 29.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

