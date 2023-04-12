Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,665 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Hillman Solutions worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLMN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,842,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 197,488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 104,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 5,355,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,069,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 81,109 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $230,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 975,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

HLMN opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.66 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

