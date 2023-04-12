Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HIMS. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.41.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.47. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $101,204.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 435,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $101,204.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $154,370.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,307.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 741,721 shares of company stock worth $8,065,938 in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

