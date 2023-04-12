HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 122,607 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $1,273,886.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,172,366 shares in the company, valued at $84,910,882.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $211,090.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,517,584.62.

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $2,016,664.38.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,611,364.41.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $881,198.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,496,533.44.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $615,615.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $908,620.05.

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $870,025.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $1,290,587.13.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of HRT stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.03 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HireRight by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HireRight by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of HireRight by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HireRight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of HireRight by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.