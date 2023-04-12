Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Insider Ashok Parekh Purchases 1,020,054 Shares

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ – Get Rating) insider Ashok Parekh purchased 1,020,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,022.75 ($34,452.15).

Ashok Parekh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Ashok Parekh purchased 350,000 shares of Horizon Minerals stock.

Horizon Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Horizon Minerals Company Profile

Horizon Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, silver, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Boorara Gold Project located on the eastern edge of the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia.

