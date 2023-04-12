Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $637.00 at Morgan Stanley

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $637.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $595.12.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $533.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $498.64 and a 200-day moving average of $509.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. Humana has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

