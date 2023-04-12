Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,079 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,748,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 242,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,526,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 104,681 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $209.17 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

