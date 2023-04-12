ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone Sells 250 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Virginia Ruth Sanzone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $77,860.00.
ICU Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $175.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $233.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,806,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after buying an additional 476,012 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,107,000 after buying an additional 41,756 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About ICU Medical
ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.
