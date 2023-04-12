IMI (LON:IMI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,392.79

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,392.79 ($17.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,454.61 ($18.01). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,447 ($17.92), with a volume of 233,315 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,765 ($21.86) to GBX 1,870 ($23.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.50) to GBX 1,800 ($22.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.53) to GBX 2,000 ($24.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,855 ($22.97).

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,522.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,392.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,663.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35.

IMI Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $8.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. IMI’s payout ratio is 2,988.51%.

In other news, insider Roy Twite sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.49), for a total transaction of £150,389.89 ($186,241.35). Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About IMI

(Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.