Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.78

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and traded as high as $38.00. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 569 shares traded.
Infineon Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
