Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Ingredion by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.84. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.