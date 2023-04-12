Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 438.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 220,734 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 2,417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $824.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.56. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 64.56% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pavel Raifeld purchased 3,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at $106,515.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

