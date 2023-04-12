Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 10,045 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,067 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

NYSE BKD opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.30. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $700.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $342,873.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

