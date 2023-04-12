Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 160.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.15. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.