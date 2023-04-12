Inspire Investing LLC Trims Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.09.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

