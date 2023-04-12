Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

INSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.38.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP opened at $239.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.49. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $282.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,994,609.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,781.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,994,609.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,781.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,096 shares of company stock worth $8,148,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

