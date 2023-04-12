International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.