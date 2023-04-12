Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $295,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

