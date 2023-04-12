Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,638,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTO opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.