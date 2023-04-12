IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 8,250 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $955,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,361,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,252,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $953,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $116.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.81. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $134.81. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $333.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.51 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

