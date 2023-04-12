IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $402,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,456,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IRadimed Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.57 million, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. IRadimed had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. Analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRadimed

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 107.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading

