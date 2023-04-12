iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,129 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 62,339 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 29,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $102.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.50.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

