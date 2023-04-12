iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IGM opened at $333.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.02. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $261.80 and a twelve month high of $370.01.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.