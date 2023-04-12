iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 582.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,038,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980,057 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,233,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,803 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,248,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,582,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after purchasing an additional 657,246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

