iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,570,000 after acquiring an additional 408,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,660,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,658,000 after acquiring an additional 379,548 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,900,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,361,000 after acquiring an additional 303,844 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4,532.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,775,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,736,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

