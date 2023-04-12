iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

