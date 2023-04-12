iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.