Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT) Insider Zhan Wang Buys 2,821,979 Shares of Stock

Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT – Get Rating) insider Zhan Wang bought 2,821,979 shares of Jatcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$36,685.73 ($24,295.18).

Zhan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Zhan Wang bought 48,616 shares of Jatcorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$632.01 ($418.55).

On Monday, March 13th, Zhan Wang purchased 2,575,157 shares of Jatcorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$33,477.04 ($22,170.23).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Zhan Wang purchased 10,000,000 shares of Jatcorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$130,000.00 ($86,092.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.03.

Jatcorp Limited manufactures and sells dairy products and plant-based health products and supplements in Australia. The company provides cow and goat milk powder-based products; cream and skim milk powders; and skin brightening serums. It also offers plant-based meat products, including burgers, meatballs, sausages, minces, and strips.

