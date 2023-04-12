JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,520,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $318,750.00.
- On Friday, February 10th, Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,402.00.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $798,523.20.
- On Tuesday, January 24th, Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $745,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $461,000.00.
NASDAQ FROG opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.46. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $27.96.
FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $6,669,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
