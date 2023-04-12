JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,520,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $318,750.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,402.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $798,523.20.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $745,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $461,000.00.

JFrog Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FROG opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.46. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 32.20%. Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $6,669,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.