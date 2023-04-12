Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $427.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

