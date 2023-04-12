Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $427.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

