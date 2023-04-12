Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.8% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 108,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
JNJ stock opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.03. The stock has a market cap of $427.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
