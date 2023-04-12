Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Decreased by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,401,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 8.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $247,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $427.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average of $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

