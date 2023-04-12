JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $376.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.